How Israel is using real-time battlefield intelligence to target Hamas

TEL AVIV, Israel – Since the terrorist attacks on Oct 7, Israel has recovered a trove of intelligence that its military has used to assess the extent of Hamas’ plans, as well as its battle tactics and abilities, information that Israeli officials say has helped shape the war in the Gaza Strip.

At the sites of attacks in Israel and battles in Gaza, the military has found items that detail the location of Hamas installations and tunnels, including how the armed group operates underground, according to documents and other information made available by the Israeli military for The New York Times to review.

It also retrieved a laptop that appeared to show that Hamas wanted to seize a number of previously unknown areas on Oct 7, including a military base south of Tel Aviv.

“This war, we are witnessing something we haven’t seen in previous wars: ground forces, including the armoured corps, benefiting from the real-time, precise intelligence information directly transmitted to them,” said Brigadier-General Hisham Ibrahim, the commander of the armoured corps.

“Information from intelligence units is swiftly transmitted to combat forces.”

The Israeli army launched a devastating counterattack after Hamas-led assailants killed about 1,200 people and took approximately 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

In an effort to eliminate Hamas, the military has bombarded and invaded the enclave, in a war that has killed more than 15,000 people in Gaza, according to health authorities there.

At a briefing on Dec 4 for journalists at a military base north of Tel Aviv, the Israeli military shared some of the materials collected over the course of the war from dead fighters and areas inside Gaza, which it says collectively includes maps, pamphlets, transmitters, phones, video cameras, walkie-talkies, notebooks and computers.

The information is being analysed by a new Israeli unit responsible for making sure the findings quickly get to the soldiers battling Hamas, officials said.

The military provided access to key intelligence documents on the agreement that reporters would not disclose granular details while making some of the information available for publication.

The journalists had to use surgical gloves to handle materials, some of which were stained with dried blood.

Materials reviewed by the Times were consistent with other known documents and gear found in the aftermath of the Oct 7 attacks, information made public by the Israeli military and found in Hamas videos.

The Times has also reviewed photographs of dead Hamas members and their personal belongings with some of the same items shared by the military at the briefing.

Some of the documents described extensive information about Hamas tactics and military formations.