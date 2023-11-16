US is quietly sending Israel more ammunition, missiles

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon has quietly ramped up military aid to Israel, delivering on requests that include more laser-guided missiles for its Apache gunship fleet, as well as 155mm shells, night-vision devices, bunker-buster munitions and new army vehicles, according to an internal Defence Department list.

The weapons pipeline to Israel is extending beyond the well-publicised provision of Iron Dome interceptors and Boeing smart bombs. It continues even as Biden administration officials increasingly caution Israel about trying to avoid civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The arms sought by Israel as it fights Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the US and European Union, are listed in a document labelled “Israel Senior Leader” requests that is dated late October and is circulating in the Pentagon.

The arms are already being shipped or the Defence Department is working to make them available from stockpiles in the US and Europe, according to the document reviewed by Bloomberg News.

As of late October, for example, all 36,000 rounds of 30mm cannon ammunition, 1,800 of the requested M141 bunker-buster munitions and at least 3,500 night-vision devices were delivered, the tally shows.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to discuss specifics, but the Defence Department said in a statement that it’s “leveraging several avenues – from internal stocks to US industry channels – to ensure Israel has the means to defend itself.”

“This security assistance continues to arrive on a near-daily basis,” according to the statement. It said the US was rapidly providing precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, 155mm artillery shells and other munitions. That’s along with Iron Dome interceptors and medical support equipment.

The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment on the US arms supplies.

The provision of artillery shells and other munitions has drawn criticism from nongovernmental organisations that say the US supplies have allowed Israel to press ahead with a bombing campaign that Hamas-run health authorities in the Gaza Strip say have killed more than 11,000 people.

In a letter on Monday, more than 30 relief organisations wrote to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urging him not to send the 155mm shells in particular.

“In Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated places, 155mm artillery shells are inherently indiscriminate,” the organisations said.

“These munitions are unguided and have a high error radius.”

They said the shells often land 25m away from the intended target.