Israel engages Hamas militants inside Gaza's tunnels

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel said on Tuesday its forces attacked Hamas gunmen inside their vast tunnel network beneath Gaza.

The tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza.

Israel is aiming to dismantle Hamas following the militant group’s attack on the south of the country on Oct 7.

Israeli officials say some 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in retaliation and killed more than 8,300 people there.

UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday dismissed calls for a halt to fighting to ease the Palestinian enclave’s humanitarian crisis.

“Over the last day, combined IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below shafts, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the Israel Defernce Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire, it added.

“The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure,” the IDF said.

Israeli armed forces also bombed Gaza overnight in air, sea and ground attacks.

They targeted north-western areas of the Palestinian enclave where Israeli troops were operating on the ground, witnesses said on Tuesday.

The United States and Arab countries have urged Israel to delay any ground operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties and might ignite a wider conflict.

Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday and Israel’s military said it downed an approaching “aerial target”.

“There was no threat or risk to civilians,” it added.

Witnesses said Israeli forces targeted Gaza’s main north-south road on Monday and attacked Gaza City from two directions. Israel said its troops freed a soldier from Hamas captivity.

Hamas, an armed group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians from the 239 hostages Israel says were captured on Oct 7. Many of the hostages are believed to held in the Hamas tunnel network.