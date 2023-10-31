Israel engages Hamas militants inside Gaza's tunnels

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel said on Tuesday its forces attacked Hamas gunmen inside their vast tunnel network beneath Gaza.
The tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza.
Israel is aiming to dismantle Hamas following the militant group’s attack on the south of the country on Oct 7.
Israeli officials say some 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.
Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in retaliation and killed more than 8,300 people there.
UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday dismissed calls for a halt to fighting to ease the Palestinian enclave’s humanitarian crisis.
“Over the last day, combined IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below shafts, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the Israel Defernce Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
The militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire, it added.
“The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure,” the IDF said.
Israeli armed forces also bombed Gaza overnight in air, sea and ground attacks.
They targeted north-western areas of the Palestinian enclave where Israeli troops were operating on the ground, witnesses said on Tuesday.
The United States and Arab countries have urged Israel to delay any ground operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties and might ignite a wider conflict.
Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday and Israel’s military said it downed an approaching “aerial target”.
“There was no threat or risk to civilians,” it added.
Witnesses said Israeli forces targeted Gaza’s main north-south road on Monday and attacked Gaza City from two directions. Israel said its troops freed a soldier from Hamas captivity.
Hamas, an armed group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians from the 239 hostages Israel says were captured on Oct 7. Many of the hostages are believed to held in the Hamas tunnel network.
The al-Qassam brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said militants clashed early on Tuesday with Israeli forces “invading the southern Gaza axis, (including) with machine guns, and targeted four vehicles with al-Yassin 105 missiles”, referring to locally produced anti-tank missiles.
The militants also targeted two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in north-west Gaza with the missiles, al-Qassam said.
Reuters was not able to confirm the reports of fighting. Israel’s military had no immediate comment.
The mounting death toll has drawn calls from the US, Israel’s top ally, other countries and the UN for a pause in fighting to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the enclave.
Mr Netanyahu said late on Monday that Israel would not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas in Gaza and would press ahead with its plans to wipe out the group.
“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen,” Mr Netanyahu said in televised remarks.
Military specialists said Israeli forces are moving slowly in their ground offensive in part to keep open the possibility that Hamas militants will negotiate the release of the hostages.
The relative caution with which Israeli troops have taken and secured slices of territory in the first days of sustained ground operations in Gaza stands in contrast to the past three weeks of unrelenting air strikes on the Mediterranean enclave, as well as to Israel’s previous land offensives there.
‘Disaster on top of a disaster’
Israel’s military said it struck more than 600 militant targets in recent days in Gaza, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water.
Israeli air strikes on Monday night outside the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip caused a power cut.
Doctors said they feared for the lives of 250 injured Palestinians being treated there as fuel runs low.
“Running out of fuel would mean no power and no power would mean the inevitable death of many patients at intensive care unit and wounded in surgery departments,” Dr Moaeen Al-Masri said.
Footage obtained by Reuters showed Palestinians carrying bodies of victims of Israel’s ground offensive on a donkey cart to the Indonesian Hospital.
Health officials at the Turkish Friendship Hospital in Gaza City also reported that bombing damage to the third floor had endangered the lives of cancer patients.
The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said that water supply through a pipeline from Israel to southern Gaza was cut off on Monday “for unknown reasons”, and that an announced repair of another pipeline to central Gaza did not take place.
“At the time of writing, no water is provided to Gaza from Israel,” OCHA said on its website.
Significantly fewer humanitarian aid trucks have reached the besieged enclave than are required, UN officials said, and civil order has broken down with people storming UN warehouses in search of food.
That has put four UN aid distribution centres and a storage facility out of action, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday.
“It’s a disaster on top of a disaster. Health needs are soaring and our ability to meet those needs is rapidly declining,” World Health Organization regional emergencies chief Mr Rick Brennan said, reiterating international calls for a ceasefire to enable a larger humanitarian operation.
Aid trucks have been trickling into Gaza from Egypt over the past week via Rafah, the main crossing that does not border Israel.
It has become the main point of aid delivery since Israel imposed a “total siege” of Gaza after Oct 7.
OCHA said 26 trucks entered the Rafah crossing on Monday.
The White House said it was working to get more aid trucks into Gaza.
Hostages
Hamas released a video on Monday that showed three hostages seized by the group on Oct 7.
The women - identified by Mr Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht - sat side by side against a bare wall, and Ms Aloni addressed an angry message to the prime minister.
Mr Netanyahu condemned the video as “cruel psychological propaganda” and said Israel’s ground campaign created possibilities for rescuing the hostages.
Hamas is holding captive people of at least 20 different nationalities, Israel said. They include 22 Thai nationals.
On Tuesday, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara began an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt for talks aimed at securing their release.
The conflict has led to demonstrations worldwide in support of the Palestinians, and antisemitic and Islamophobic harassment.
Biden administration officials, voicing alarm at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at US universities, met American Jewish leaders on Monday to discuss steps to counter the surge, a White House official said.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia after rioters in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to “catch” Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv. REUTERS, AFP