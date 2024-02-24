Farm horses, rotten food, leaves: Gaza’s hungry get desperate

GAZA STRIP – At the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Mr Abu Gibril was so desperate for food to feed his family that he slaughtered two of his horses.

“We had no other choice but to slaughter the horses to feed the children. Hunger is killing us,” he told AFP.

Jabalia was the biggest camp in the Palestinian territories before the war, which began after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, leaving some 1,160 dead, based on Israeli figures.

Mr Gibril, 60, fled there from nearby Beit Hanun when the conflict erupted. Home for him and his family is now a tent near what was a UN-run school.

Contaminated water, power cuts and overcrowding were already a problem in the densely populated camp, which was set up in 1948 and covers just 1.4 sq km.

Poverty, from high unemployment, was also an issue among its more than 100,000 people.

Now food is running out, with aid agencies unable to get in to the area because of the bombing – and the frenzied looting of the few trucks that try to get through.

The World Food Programme this week said its teams reported “unprecedented levels of desperation”, while the United Nations warned that 2.2 million people were on the brink of famine.

On Feb 23, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a two-month-old baby died of malnutrition in hospital in Gaza City, 7km away from Jabalia.

Overall, at least 29,606 people have been killed in Gaza in the war, the ministry said on Feb 24.

In the camp, bedraggled children wait expectantly, holding plastic containers and battered cooking pots for what little food is available.

With supplies dwindling, costs are rising. A kg of rice, for example, has shot up from seven shekels (S$2.60) to 55 shekels, complains one man.

“We the grown-ups can still make it, but these children who are four and five years old, what did they do wrong to sleep hungry and wake up hungry?” he said angrily.