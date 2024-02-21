As Rafah braces itself for Israeli ground assault, Biden says 'ceasefire' more often

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden spent months wanting a "pause" in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. But with Israel preparing for a ground offensive in Rafah, his rhetoric is shifting to emphasise the need for a "temporary ceasefire".

It sounds like a slight rhetorical difference, but it is one that inches Mr Biden closer to many around the world and to critics within his own Democratic Party who want a permanent ceasefire to a war in which nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The US has vetoed three draft United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Israel-Hamas war. The most recent two vetoes blocked language demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. But Washington has now proposed its own draft resolution enshrining the word "ceasefire".

The draft calls for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas and opposes a major ground offensive by its ally Israel in Rafah, according to the text seen by Reuters.

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield denied any intentional shift in language

"It reflects what we’ve been doing all along," she told reporters on Feb 20.

Until the draft proposal, Washington had avoided the word ceasefire in relation to any UN action on the Israel-Hamas war. The new US text echoes language that Mr Biden used publicly this month about the situation.

"I'm pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage cease-fire because, as you know, I've been working tirelessly in this deal," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Feb 8, as he called Israel's response in Gaza "over the top," his sharpest critique to date.

Eight days later he said he'd held extensive talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the topic of a ceasefire.

"I've made the case - and I feel very strongly about it - that there has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, to get the hostages out. And that is under way. I'm still hopeful that that can be done," Mr Biden said on Feb 16.

This compares to his mention of a "pause" when a previous hostage deal was negotiated in November.

"I'd like to see the pause go on as long as prisoners kept coming out," he said on Nov 26.

US officials said Mr Biden's change in language has nothing to do with his critics.

Instead, they said, it is reflective of the intense efforts to negotiate a deal between Israel and Hamas to halt the fighting for six to eight weeks in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza and speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.