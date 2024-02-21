UN blames security collapse as aid deliveries to Gaza dry up

GAZA – The flow of aid entering Gaza from Egypt has almost dried up in the past two weeks, and a collapse in security has made it increasingly difficult to distribute the food that does get through, according to UN data and officials.

Daily figures show a precipitous drop since Feb 9 in aid supplies reaching Gaza, where the mostly displaced population of 2.3 million is facing crisis levels of hunger.

Before the conflict, Gaza relied on 500 trucks with supplies entering daily. Even during intense fighting in January, around 200 aid trucks made it through on most days.

But according to UN figures, from Feb 9 to 20, the daily average fell to just 57 trucks. On seven of those 12 days, 20 or fewer trucks made it through, including just four trucks on Feb 17.

Deliveries through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza have been almost totally halted.

While more trucks have occasionally arrived through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing, they have frequently been disrupted by Israeli protesters seeking to block deliveries. The crossing was closed from Feb 8 to 10 and Feb 15 to 17.

Israel, which checks all trucks entering Gaza from both crossings, blames the United Nations for the fall-off in deliveries, and says it is prepared to speed up the clearance of aid.

“We are ready and willing to facilitate the entry of tens, if not hundreds, of trucks every day,” Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of Israel’s Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza, told reporters. “The bottleneck is not on the Israeli side”.

He said 450 trucks were waiting on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing with aid supplies for international groups to distribute in Gaza.

“If there would be sufficient and efficient work by the international community that is working inside Gaza, I think that the distribution will be much better.”

The UN says it is becoming more difficult to distribute aid inside Gaza because of the collapse of security inside the strip, where most residents are now hemmed into makeshift camps.