Arab nations scramble to keep back channels open with Israel

RIYADH – For years, the US has been working with its allies in the Persian Gulf on something that long seemed impossible: normalising ties with Israel.

For the Saudis that has meant working towards establishing formal diplomatic relations, for the United Arab Emirates it has meant business deals worth billions of dollars, and for Qatar it has meant cooperating on intelligence.

The outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel now threatens to scupper those efforts – and in some cases, to freeze relations already thawed.

But the governments of these Middle Eastern nations are not giving up, according to local officials.

They are scrambling to contain protests and working diplomatic back channels to push both sides to de-escalate, according to several people familiar with these discussions, who asked not be named.

Not all are sure they will succeed.

Their calculus got trickier after a deadly Tuesday night explosion at a Gaza hospital.

Many in the Arab world echoed Hamas in saying the carnage at the hospital was the result of an Israeli air strike.

Israel said its investigations showed a group called Islamic Jihad was responsible and the damage was inconsistent with aerial bombardment.

These irreconcilable verdicts underlined how friendship with their Jewish neighbour puts Arab leaders at odds with a citizenry keenly attuned to the Palestinian cause.

Yet they had pursued that goal in hope of the economic and security prizes flowing from integration.

That is one reason why the Saudi government hopes its rapprochement with Israel can resume one day, one of the people said, even though widespread anti-Israel sentiment makes that politically unpalatable right now.

Before the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, the kingdom was on the cusp of inking a three-way deal with Israel and the US, with a halt to new Israeli settlements under negotiations.