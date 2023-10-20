Falsehoods fire up online battle to control narratives of Israel-Hamas war

A swathe of misleading content online

As the ground battle between Israel and Hamas rages on, social media platforms such as X, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are rife with content attempting to shape narratives of the war.

Experts say that some of this is misinformation, or content that is simply inaccurate, while some is disinformation, defined as content that is intended to mislead.

Spreading alongside real stories of human suffering are shocking but unverified accounts that have sometimes entered mainstream political discourse before they are deemed factual.

For instance, claims that Hamas had beheaded babies and toddlers, which have not been independently verified, were referenced in remarks by United States President Joe Biden on Oct 11.

A US official later clarified that neither the President nor the administration had seen evidence of this.

People seeking a closer look at the war have found themselves duped into viewing old content masquerading as fresh footage.

This is used in part to “create a sense of outrage”, said Dr Jean-Loup Samaan of the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute.

For example, a widely shared image on X purportedly depicting the Israeli murder of Palestinian children was actually taken in Syria in 2013, said BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh, who covers disinformation.