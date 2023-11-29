12 more Gaza hostages released as mediators seek lasting truce

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - A new group of hostages were freed on Nov 28 from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week Israel-Hamas war.

Ten Israelis and two Thais were handed over to the Red Cross and were “inside Israeli territory”, the army said.

Israel’s prison services later said 30 Palestinian detainees were released under the truce deal.

An AFP journalist saw masked and armed fighters, some from Hamas and others from Islamic Jihad, hand over the released hostages to Red Cross officials in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

International figures hailed the pause in hostilities and releases of captives as a cause for hope in the conflict sparked by deadly Hamas attacks that prompted an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating the extended pause in incidents on Nov 28, though Qatari officials mediating in the conflict said this did not knock the truce off track.

As a two-day extension to the truce appeared to be holding on Nov 28, US and Israeli intelligence chiefs were in Doha, capital of Qatar, to discuss the “next phase” of the deal, a source briefed on their visit said.

Israel and Hamas are under international pressure not to return to all-out fighting when the latest truce ends on Nov 30.

A source close to the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas earlier told AFP that Nov 28’s group of 10 Israeli hostages would be freed in return for 30 prisoners held by Israel.

The release of the two foreign hostages came in addition to the release of the 10 Israelis under the terms of the deal.

The truce paused fighting that began on Oct 7 when Hamas militants poured over the border into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping about 240.

Israel’s retaliatory ground and air operation in the Gaza Strip has killed almost 15,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas government.

Truce violations alleged

Palestinian movements denounced what they dubbed “truce violations by the occupier”, and an AFP journalist saw an Israeli tank fire three times in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City as Palestinians attempted to return to their homes.

The Israeli military described the shelling as “warning shots”, saying a tank fired as suspected militants approached army positions. At least one person was hurt, the AFP reporter saw.

The army also alleged that three explosive devices were detonated near its forces in northern Gaza, “violating the framework of the operational pause”.

“In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents,” the army said, adding that its troops were positioned in compliance with the truce agreement.