Negotiators close to agreeing extension of Gaza truce

GAZA - Egyptian, Qatari and United States negotiators closed in on an extension of a four-day truce in Gaza that expires on Nov 27, Egyptian security sources said, amid rising international pressure to roll over a deal that has seen a pause after more than seven weeks of fighting.

Palestinian group Hamas sought a four-day extension while Israel wanted day-by-day extensions, with negotiations continuing over which Palestinian prisoners would be freed, the sources said.

An Israeli official earlier reiterated Israel’s position that it would agree to an extra day of truce for each additional 10 hostages freed, and to release three times the number of Palestinians each time. The number of additional days would be capped at five, the official added.

A Palestinian official familiar with the truce talks said both Hamas and Israel had shown positive attitudes to requests to extend the pause in fighting, but added that “a final decision hasn’t yet been reached”.

On Nov 26, Hamas freed 17 people, including a four-year-old Israeli-American girl, bringing the total number the militant group has released since Nov 24 to 58, including foreigners.

Israel freed 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners on Nov 26, taking the total number of Palestinians freed under the truce to 117.

Under the terms of the current deal, Hamas is due to release in total 50 Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza, which means that 11 remained to be freed on Nov 27. There is no limit in the deal on the number of foreigners it can release.

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Nov 27 that the total number of hostages still held in Gaza was now 184, including 14 foreigners and 80 Israelis with dual nationality.

Both Israel and Hamas raised concerns over the lists on Nov 27 and Qatari mediators were working with them to resolve the issues and avoid delays, an official briefed on the matter said.