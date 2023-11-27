Miracles do happen, says father of Thai worker freed from Hamas’ captivity

BANGKOK – Mr Kongpana Sudlamai has had sleepless nights for nearly two months, anxiously waiting for news about his son, who was among the hundreds abducted in Israel by militant group Hamas in October.
On Nov 26, the 52-year-old was restless again, but this time out of excitement upon learning that his son Phonsawan Pinakalo, 30, had been released. “Miracles really do happen,” he said in a social media post.
“I have been waiting for good news. At first, I thought my son already died since they found so many bodies,” he told The Straits Times, adding that he received a call at 3am (Bangkok time) from Thai officials.
“I was so happy I couldn’t sleep,” he added.
His son is among a third batch of hostages – 17 of them – transferred from Gaza as part of a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel.
So far, Hamas has released 63 hostages under a four-day ceasefire deal agreed by the two sides that began on Nov 24.
On Nov 26, the third day of the truce, three Thai nationals, 13 Israelis and one Russian were freed in exchange for 39 Palestinians, according to officials and Palestinian media.
On Nov 27, Thai Premier Srettha Thavisin said on social media platform X that the three Thais are in good health.
Altogether, 17 Thai nationals who were freed by the Hamas have been named. Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is scheduled to travel to Israel to bring them home on Nov 30.
Mr Parnpree, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will also visit the three Thai nationals who are injured and hospitalised, and the Thai community in Israel.
“For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the... government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pictures released by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry show the freed Thai nationals undergoing medical care, as well as embracing one another at Shamir Medical Centre in Israel.
Mr Kongpana said he has not had the chance to speak with his son, as the latter is undergoing a 48-hour medical observation.
A group of about 240 people from 40 countries were captured on Oct 7 when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel. There were at least 30 Thai nationals, making up the single largest group of foreigners among the hostages.
According to the Thai authorities, at least 39 Thais were killed and 19 injured during the October attack that also targeted farming villages near the Gaza Strip where thousands of Thai nationals work.
The unprecedented attack that killed about 1,200 people has resulted in an escalation of violence in the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict. Israel has declared war on Hamas, launching a counter-offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Mr Kongpana said that on the day of the attack, his son, a tractor driver at a farm less than 4km from the Gaza border, had a day off from work. The duo, who are from Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s north-east, had a short video call that morning.
“He said he heard gunshots, which was unusual for the farm area,” added Mr Kongpana. His son and others took shelter in a bunker for a few hours. But by the afternoon, Mr Phonsawan was uncontactable.
Like many other Thai nationals, Mr Phonsawan had gone to work in Israel’s agricultural sector for better wages about four years ago. The basic salary of a farmhand in Israel can be at least four times as much as the 15,000 baht (S$570) earned in Thailand for a similar job.
Before the Oct 7 attack, there were about 30,000 Thai nationals working in Israel, with the majority linked to farms and orchards, including areas close to Gaza. And while nearly 8,000 have been repatriated since the outbreak of war, many more have chosen to stay on despite safety concerns.