Miracles do happen, says father of Thai worker freed from Hamas’ captivity

BANGKOK – Mr Kongpana Sudlamai has had sleepless nights for nearly two months, anxiously waiting for news about his son, who was among the hundreds abducted in Israel by militant group Hamas in October.

On Nov 26, the 52-year-old was restless again, but this time out of excitement upon learning that his son Phonsawan Pinakalo, 30, had been released. “Miracles really do happen,” he said in a social media post.

“I have been waiting for good news. At first, I thought my son already died since they found so many bodies,” he told The Straits Times, adding that he received a call at 3am (Bangkok time) from Thai officials.

“I was so happy I couldn’t sleep,” he added.

His son is among a third batch of hostages – 17 of them – transferred from Gaza as part of a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel.

So far, Hamas has released 63 hostages under a four-day ceasefire deal agreed by the two sides that began on Nov 24.

On Nov 26, the third day of the truce, three Thai nationals, 13 Israelis and one Russian were freed in exchange for 39 Palestinians, according to officials and Palestinian media.

On Nov 27, Thai Premier Srettha Thavisin said on social media platform X that the three Thais are in good health.

Altogether, 17 Thai nationals who were freed by the Hamas have been named. Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is scheduled to travel to Israel to bring them home on Nov 30.

Mr Parnpree, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will also visit the three Thai nationals who are injured and hospitalised, and the Thai community in Israel.

“For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the... government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pictures released by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry show the freed Thai nationals undergoing medical care, as well as embracing one another at Shamir Medical Centre in Israel.