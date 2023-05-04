Lilly drug slows Alzheimer’s by 35%, bolstering treatment approach

CHICAGO – An experimental Alzheimer’s drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday.

It provides what experts say is the strongest evidence yet that removing sticky amyloid plaques from the brain benefits patients with the fatal disease.

Lilly’s drug, donanemab, met all goals of the trial, the company said.

It slowed progression of Alzheimer’s by 35 per cent compared to a placebo in 1,182 people with early-stage disease whose brains had deposits of two key Alzheimer’s proteins, beta amyloid as well as intermediate levels of tau, a protein linked with disease progression and brain cell death.

The study also evaluated the drug in 552 patients with high levels of tau and found that when both groups were combined, donanemab slowed progression by 29 per cent based on a commonly used scale of dementia progression known as the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale (CDR-SB).

Using that scale, experts said Lilly’s findings were roughly on a par with Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc’s lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi, which reduced cognitive decline by 27 per cent in patients with early Alzheimer’s in a study published last year.

The results drove Lilly’s shares to a record high, up more than 6 per cent at US$429.85 (S$570).

Dr. Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer’s researcher at Mayo Clinic, said Lilly’s trial is the third to show removing amyloid from the brain slows progression of the disease, which could put to rest some lingering doubts about the benefits of drugs in the class and the amyloid-lowering theory.

“It’s modest, but I think it’s real,” he said of the benefit, “and I think it’s clinically meaningful.”

Dr Erik Musiek, a Washington University neurologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said the efficacy looks as good or better than lecanemab.

“The evidence is really starting to build up that these drugs do work,” he said.

Dr Musiek said the findings also offer some of the first evidence for the benefit of earlier treatment. “It really does suggest that you need to remove these plaques early, before the tau really gets going,” he said.