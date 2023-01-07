US FDA approves new treatment for early Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved a new Alzheimer’s drug that may modestly slow the pace of cognitive decline early in the disease but also carries risks of swelling and bleeding in the brain.

The approval of the drug, lecanemab, to be marketed as Leqembi, is likely to generate considerable interest from patients and physicians. Studies of the drug – an intravenous infusion administered every two weeks – suggest it is more promising than the scant number of other treatments available. Still, several Alzheimer’s experts said it was unclear from the medical evidence whether Leqembi could slow cognitive decline enough to be noticeable to patients.

Even a recent report of findings from a large 18-month clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-written by scientists from the lead company making the drug, concluded that “longer trials are warranted to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease.”

Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, led the development and testing of the drug. It is partnering with the US company Biogen, maker of the controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, for its commercialisation and marketing, and the companies will split the profits equally.

Eisai said the list price for Leqembi (pronounced le-KEM-bee) would be $26,500 per year. The price is slightly lower than Aduhelm’s but higher than that recommended by some analysts.

“Based on our draft results, that price would not meet typical cost-effectiveness thresholds,” said Dr David Rind, the chief medical officer for the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent nonprofit organisation that assesses the value of medicines.

In a preliminary report last month, the institute said that to be cost-effective for patients, the price should be set between US$8,500 (S$11,362) and US$20,600 a year.

“Given the large number of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, it is particularly important that new therapies be priced in line with their value to patients,” Dr Rind said on Friday.

In its decision, the FDA appeared to be acknowledging the vehement criticism that erupted when it approved Aduhelm in 2021 after both a committee of independent advisers and an FDA council of senior officials said there was not enough evidence that it worked.

Last week, an 18-month investigation by two congressional committees found that the approval process for Aduhelm was “rife with irregularities” and involved an unusually close collaboration with Biogen. In response, the FDA said “the agency has already started implementing changes consistent with the committees’ recommendations.”

An FDA official involved in the review of Leqembi said that “there were many important lessons learned” since the approval of Aduhelm.

With Leqembi, the FDA included narrower and more cautionary language on the drug label than it initially had with Aduhelm. After an outcry from physicians and others, it changed the Aduhelm label a month after its approval.

The Leqembi label says the drug should be used only for patients in early and mild stages of Alzheimer’s disease, matching the status of patients in the clinical trials of the drug. It instructs doctors not to treat patients without doing tests to confirm that they have one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s: a buildup of the protein amyloid, which Leqembi (like Aduhelm) attacks.

“In the case of Leqembi, more detail and clarity on the most appropriate patient population for use of the drug, and greater explanation around safety” for brain swelling, brain bleeding and use of blood thinners with the drug are “now included in the label,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe agency deliberations.