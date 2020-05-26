GZERO VIDEO: America's Meat Supply Crisis

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - With just a few companies controlling the vast majority of beef, pork and poultry processing in the US, the nation's meat supply chain was already vulnerable before the pandemic.

With the system's shortcoming exposed from Covid-19, the entire meat industry faces the threat of disruption.

American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer and former United States Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, explore two sides of America's current food crisis: Infections and supply chain disruption, and growing food insecurity caused by soaring unemployment.

While there will be enough food to feed the general American public, Mr Vilsack says that the big challenge is to get food to the people who need it; the 30 million suddenly-unemployed Americans.

"So the question is how do we create a supply chain that will allow us to gradually redirect the food that would otherwise go to food service, to food banks, to take some of the pressure off of them..."

On the impacts of the virus on the food sector, Mr Vilsack adds that a more "resilient" industry will need to be created, where businesses are willing to become more resilient and slightly less profitable so that future disruptions will not be as severe.

This GZERO media video is being shown here as part of a media partnership agreement with The Straits Times.