MAS sets out how carbon credits can be used to speed up early retirement of coal-fired power plants

SINGAPORE – The central bank has set out a clearer picture of how carbon credits can be used to speed up the early retirement of coal-fired power plants, a critical part of Asia’s energy transition.

It has also proposed a template which details how stakeholders can quantify forgone revenues from retiring a coal-fired power plant early, and reduce the economic gap by selling transition credits.

These credits arise from emissions reduced through the plant’s early retirement and replacement with cleaner energy sources. Transition finance is an approach that aims to support companies trying to reduce emissions in accordance with a long-term strategy to decarbonise.

The template includes a cash flow model to determine the gap and a list of standardised documents required to execute such a transaction.

These are among the key outcomes of a working paper jointly published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and consulting giant McKinsey & Company. The document explores the conditions for generating high-integrity carbon credits and identifies what is needed to develop a market for such credits.

Coal power generation remains the single largest source of carbon emissions globally but it is not practical to call for the indiscriminate cessation of coal-fired power plants, said MAS managing director Ravi Menon.

He added: “Asia’s energy demand is growing on the back of significant economic development, population growth and rapid urbanisation.”

“Coal plants are young, at less than 15 years old on average, and more than 80 per cent of the 8.4 million employed globally across the coal value chain is concentrated in Asia,” he said, citing a recent report by the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

One-fourth of global emissions are from coal power, and three-fourths of this is from Asia, said McKinsey senior partner Oliver Tonby, noting that urgent collective action is required to retire over 1,500 gigawatt (GW) of young coal plants in the region.

To retire a coal-fired power plant early, it is important to quantify the economic gap and the financing needed for the transaction to be viable, said MAS and McKinsey.

For example, the gap is US$70 million (S$95.8 million) per GW when it comes to retiring a coal-fired power plant with a 1GW capacity five years ahead of the end of its existing power purchase agreement.

It will require about US$310 million per GW in financing, based on the net present value of the existing power purchase agreement.

Revenues from the sale of transition credits could reduce the economic gap from retiring a coal-fired power plant early. However, the credits must be of high integrity and aligned to Core Carbon Principles set out by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market, said MAS and McKinsey.

The principles by the independent governance body define which carbon-crediting programme and methodology types are eligible to be counted towards high-quality credits.