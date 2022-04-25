World leaders welcome Macron's French election win

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - World leaders rushed to congratulate France's centrist President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections on Sunday (April 24).

He won 58.55 per cent of the votes against 41.45 per cent for Ms Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed on Monday.

Here are some of the main reactions:

European Union

"We can count on France for five more years," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.