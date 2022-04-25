European leaders congratulate France’s Macron on election victory in EU sigh of relief

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Union leaders were quick to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron for his election victory over his far-right rival on Sunday (April 24), reflecting relief at avoiding a political shock in one of the bloc's most pivotal countries.

European Council President Charles Michel, as well as the prime ministers of Belgium and Luxembourg, were among the first to congratulate Macron, followed by almost all of the bloc's 27 leaders, after his win over Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin.

"Bravo Emmanuel," Michel wrote on Twitter. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."

After Britain's surprise vote to quit the EU and the election of Donald Trump in the United States in 2016, the bloc was alarmed by Le Pen's potentially explosive social and economic reforms, even if polls showed Macron winning in Sunday's second round.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the public face of Brexit for many Europeans, applauded the result, pledging cooperation with Macron and saying that “France is one of our closest and most important allies.”