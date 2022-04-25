Macron: Abrasive reformer with chance to leave mark on France

PARIS (AFP) - Young, pro-European and unfailingly ambitious, Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to serve a second term in 20 years, giving him a historic opportunity to leave his mark.

The 44-year-old, who came to power as France's youngest ever president, secured victory promising more pro-business and welfare reforms but with a "new method" that is expected to be less top-down.

He had billed Sunday's (April 24) vote as a chance to "save the Republic" from the clutches of far-right rival Marine Le Pen, but will now face a challenge of uniting a highly fractured country.

Unveiling the essence of his programme for a second term in March, Macron offered a blunt message for a country famed for its lifestyle and long holidays, saying: "We have to work more."

His programme includes a controversial proposal to raise the retirement age to 65 for many people, which will face fierce resistance, as well as a pledge to oblige people on unemployment benefits to take up part-time work or training.

But during his stop-start campaigning for the presidency over the last two months, the centrist has also promised to be more green-minded by placing environmental concerns at the heart of his government and has reached out to left-wingers.

"I'm ready to invent something new to bring together our various beliefs and sensitivities to build a common front at the service of our nation for the years ahead," he said after his victory in the first round of the election on April 10.

'President of the rich'

Macron won admirers during his first term for his dynamic leadership and crisis management during the Covid-19 pandemic, but he has been dogged throughout by accusations that he is out-of-touch and "president of the rich".

These criticisms returned last week following a head-to-head debate with Le Pen when his scornful facial expressions and aggressive debating style surprised many observers.

Le Pen said he had been "nonchalant, condescending and showed an arrogance without limits".

His sometimes abrasive personality has been the cause of many of his political problems and was a major factor behind the so-called "Yellow Vest" protests against him in 2018-2019, some of the most violent demonstrations in decades.

The former star student, who attended top French universities, has conceded making errors early in his first term with off-the-cuff comments to members of the public that have forged his reputation for high-handedness.

He once told an unemployed gardener that he could "cross the road and get you a job" and accused opponents of major labour market reforms in 2017 of being "slackers".