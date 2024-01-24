‘Where’s my false teeth?’: Welsh Ambulance Service asks people to make the right call for help

A person called the 999 emergency line in Wales after experiencing stomach pain after eating too much kebab.

Another person dialled the number over missing dentures.

One other person had a hand stuck in a letterbox.

Further 999 calls were made because of the person losing his or her voice, or having a ring stuck on a finger.

The Welsh Ambulance Service, which runs the 999 service, revealed on Jan 23 that of the 414,149 calls made in 2023, 68,416 were not a life-or-death emergency.

That is an average of 188 non-emergency calls a day, which prompted the service to remind people to tap the number only if someone is seriously ill or injured.

The service has released transcripts of some of the most inappropriate calls:

Call 1

Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

Caller: Yesterday evening, we had some kebab, and I might have had a little bit more than I’m used to. Then this morning, I’ve had a very painful stomach.

Call 2

Caller: I have a bottom part denture, and I went to clean my teeth and I said ‘Where’s my false teeth?’ This sounds crazy… but I don’t know what else to do. Could I have swallowed my false teeth?

Operator: So, you don’t know where your false teeth are?

Call 3

Caller: What it is with her, her voice has given up on her. We don’t know what to do. We’ve tried lemon and whatever, but it’s not doing any good.

Operator: Where is she in pain?

Caller: It’s her throat. She can hardly speak.

Operator: And is it just that she’s lost her voice, is it?

Caller: Yeah.