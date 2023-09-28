Man and woman charged in court after making hoax calls to police and SCDF

SINGAPORE - A man was charged in court on Thursday with various offences after he made 31 calls about fake emergencies to police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hotlines.

Foo Tun Liang purportedly reported attempted suicides, loan shark harassments, fires and serious sexual offences at various locations in Singapore.

But no such incidents had occurred, the police said on Wednesday.

Foo, 34, was charged with 27 counts of making harassing or obscene telephone calls to emergency hotlines, and four counts of communicating false information of harmful things.

He was also handed three other charges of voyeurism, criminal trespass and making a word or gesture intended to insult a person’s modesty. In total, Foo faces 34 charges.

One of his lawyers from the Public Defender’s Office said that Foo has a mild intellectual disability. He allegedly made the calls between Aug 26 and Sept 14, 2023.

The police and SCDF responded to calls made by Foo and confirmed the incidents he reported were fake.

Foo is also said to have taken elaborate measures to conceal his identity, such as using a foreign number to make the calls, and giving a false identity over the phone.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established his identity by analysing call patterns and conducting ground enquiries and arrested him on Sept 18.

He is accused of entering a female toilet in Maritime Square Harbourfront Centre on Jan 22, 2023, and recording a woman using the toilet.

He made comments purportedly to insult the modesty of another person on Feb 6 this year.

Separately, Salvinder Kaur, a 27-year-old woman, was also charged on Thursday with two counts of communicating a false message.

According to court documents, Kaur allegedly made two calls to the police on Aug 26, 2023, to report a friend’s attempted suicide at a Housing Board flat in Pasir Ris, but it was not true.

Police said she purportedly made the calls from a local landline. Officers from Bedok Police Division established her identity and arrested her on Sept 16.

Kaur refused to cooperate with police to hand her digital device over for investigation. She was arrested for the offence of resisting the taking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant, said the police.