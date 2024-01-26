Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of military plane crash

KYIV - Questions remained on Jan 25 over the military plane crash that Russia said had killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers ahead of a planned prisoner exchange.

The Russian defence and foreign ministries blamed Ukrainian forces for downing the IL-76 transport plane over the southern Belgorod region.

They said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers had been on board, as well as their escorts and the crew.

Videos on social media on Jan 24 showed a large plane in the region plummeting from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball, in what the Kremlin called a “monstrous act”.

On Jan 25, Ukraine’s SBU security service announced it had opened a criminal probe into the downing, specifically into “violations of the laws and customs of war”.

And Ukraine’s rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on Jan 25 for the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be allowed to inspect the crash site.

The ICRC did not respond to Kyiv’s call, but it described the reports of the crash as “worrisome”, in a statement to AFP.

“We will not make any comments or speculations at this stage, until facts are established,” it added.

Security Council meeting

In Paris, foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine also said France was not yet in a position to comment on Moscow’s allegations.

“Russia has accustomed us to lying on these matters,” he said during a press briefing on Jan 25.

The UN Security Council is due to meet later on Jan 25 to discuss Moscow’s charges that Kyiv shot down the military transport plane.

The French presidency of the Council said in a statement that the meeting, requested by Russia, would take place on Jan 25 at 5pm (6am on Jan 26, Singapore time).