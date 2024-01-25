Russia is ‘playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs’: Zelensky

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan 24 called for full clarity on the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in a Russian border region and accused Moscow of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war”.

“It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones and the emotions of our society,” he said in his nightly video broadcast. Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the military transport plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to the prisoner exchange in what it called a barbaric act of terrorism that had killed a total of 74 people. REUTERS