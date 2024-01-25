Russia is ‘playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs’: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for full clarity surrounding the Jan 24 plane crash that killed 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan 24 called for full clarity on the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in a Russian border region and accused Moscow of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war”.

“It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones and the emotions of our society,” he said in his nightly video broadcast. Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the military transport plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to the prisoner exchange in what it called a barbaric act of terrorism that had killed a total of 74 people. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Plane crash in western Russia: What we know and don't know
Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own prisoners of war by shooting down plane

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top