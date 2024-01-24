Russian plane crashes near Ukrainian border while carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war

MOSCOW - A Russian military transport plane crashed near the Ukrainian border on Jan 24, with state news agency RIA quoting the Defence Ministry as saying it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged in a swop.

In its report, RIA said the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainians, along with six crew members and three other people, when it crashed. There was no immediate information on the cause.

Reuters could not immediately verify details of who was on board the Ilyushin Il-76.

A video posted on messaging app Telegram by Baza – a channel linked to Russian security services – showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball.

The Ilyushin Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people, and can carry up to 90 passengers.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the region’s Korochansky district, north-east of the Russian city of Belgorod, and that he was going to inspect the site.

He said investigators and emergency workers were already at the scene.

The Kremlin said in response to a reporter’s question that it was looking into the situation.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people. REUTERS