Ukraine officials report strikes on several regions, one dead in Kyiv

KYIV - Russian strikes on Saturday targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said.

“An elderly man died in Kyiv and seven others were injured as a result of two explosions... in Solomyanskyi district,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

He added that one person was in an “extremely severe condition”.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard at least 10 explosions in the early afternoon.

Attacks were also reported in the southern Mykolaiv region, where governor Vitaliy Kim said at least two people were wounded, “one of them badly”.

Mr Oleksandr Sienkievych, the mayor of the region’s main city of the same name, said a fire broke out in one of its districts and several residential buildings sustained damage as a result of the strikes.

Several people were also injured, he added.

In the west, at least four people were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region, governor Sergiy Gamaliy said, urging residents to stay in shelters. AFP