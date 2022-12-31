Russia attacks Ukraine along front line from north to south

KYIV - Russia shelled Ukrainian towns across a long stretch of the front line from north to south, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure.

Air attack sirens blared overnight into Friday in the capital Kyiv, and Reuters heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire south of the city as Russian forces fired 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones, the officials said.

The Ukrainian military said all the drones had been destroyed.

Seven had targeted Kyiv, where an administrative building was damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In a Friday evening statement, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian forces had tried to advance near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal points of their slow-moving campaign to take all of Donetsk region in the east.

Russian forces fired on several towns and villages, including Bakhmut, Kudryumivka just to the south, nearby Soledar and also the town of Kostyantynivka, west of Bakhmut.

Russian forces also fired on Avdiivka, the nearby town of Maryinka as well as Nevelske, the statement said. Russian forces shelled settlements further west in Donetsk region, including the town of Vuhledar, it said.

“On the whole, we are holding our positions,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the fighting in the east in his nightly video address on Friday. “There are also some areas of the front where we are advancing a bit.”

The Luhansk regional administration said Ukrainian forces had captured the small town of Novoselivske just inside the Luhansk region, about 20km north-west of Svatove, a Ukrainian target in the region.

“In the course of its advance, the enemy was driven out of the settlement and suffered losses of equipment and personnel. Some of the occupiers were taken prisoner,” the administration said, on the Telegram messaging app.

It also posted a video appearing to show Russian soldiers being taken prisoner.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report or the contents of the video.

Russia shells several towns

Russian forces shelled several towns near Kupyansk, in the north-east Kharkiv region recaptured by Ukraine in September, the General Staff report said, as well as settlements in Luhansk.

Areas of Zaporizhzhia region, to the south, also came under Russian shelling, including the contested town of Hulyaipole. There was also shelling in and around Ukrainian-held Nikopol, on the opposite side of the Kakhovka reservoir from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.