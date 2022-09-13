Ukraine calls for more Western arms after Russia pullback

ZOLOCHIV, UKRAINE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian troops move to consolidate control over a large swathe of north-eastern territory seized back from Russia.

Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in north-eastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.

A senior US military official said Russia has largely ceded territory near Kharkiv in the north-east and pulled many of its troops back over the border. That means potentially abandoning the sole railway line that had sustained Russian operations in the northeast.

Washington and its allies have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons that Kyiv says have helped limit Russian gains. In a video address late on Monday, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine and the West must "strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror".

He added: "Above all, speed up supplies of anti-aircraft systems."

Washington announced its latest weapons programme for Ukraine last week, including ammunition Himars anti-rocket systems, and has previously sent Ukraine Nasams surface-to-air missile systems, which are capable of shooting down aircraft.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had recaptured roughly 6,000sq km of territory, a sliver of Ukraine's overall land mass of around 600,000sq km. The recaptured land is approximately equivalent to the combined area of the West Bank and Gaza.

Russia has taken control of around a fifth of Ukraine since its troops invaded on Feb 24.

Russian pullback

President Vladimir Putin and his senior officials have been largely silent in the face of Russian forces' worst defeat since April, when they were repelled from the outskirts of Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday side-stepped a reporter's question of whether Mr Putin still had confidence in the military leadership.

"The special military operation continues. And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved," Mr Peskov said.

Mr Putin was shown on state TV on Monday chairing a meeting on the economy at which he said Russia was holding up well in the face of Western sanctions.

"The economic blitzkrieg tactics, the onslaught they were counting on, did not work," he said.

After days of avoiding the subject, Russia's defence ministry acknowledged on Saturday it had abandoned its main stronghold in the north-east, Izium and neighbouring Balakliia, calling it a pre-planned "regrouping".

As thousands of Russian troops pulled back, leaving behind ammunition and equipment, Russia fired missiles at power stations on Sunday causing blackouts in the Kharkiv and adjacent Poltava and Sumy regions.