Transport for London about to run out of cash, mayor warns

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned the city's transit operator could run out of cash by the end of Thursday (May 14) and said negotiations with theBritish government have so far failed to secure financial support.

Later in the day, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he's "optimistic" about reaching agreement with Khan - a member of the opposition Labour Party - but warned that in the longer term, people from outside the capital shouldn't have to fund its trains and buses.

Transport for London gets about half its funding from fares, but subway trips have plummeted since the country went into lockdown and bus journeys are temporarily free.

A congestion charge levied on vehicles in the city centre and a toll on cars and vans that emit high levels of pollution were also suspended during the country's lockdown, hitting income further.

Speaking to LBC Radio on Thursday, Khan said TfL's £2.1 billion (S$3.6 billion) cash reserve is now running out.

He warned services would have to be reduced if the government doesn't provide money to help.

"Being blunt, today is the last day," he said.

NO 'UNFAIR SETTLEMENT'

"I am confident in the short-term TfL London Underground and the buses, and indeed trains and buses throughout the rest of the country, will continue to run," Shapps said in a televised press conference.

"I'm encouraging the mayor to make sure that we get that back to 100 per cent very quickly, as people are starting to travel more."

But Shapps also had a warning for Khan, who has frozen fares in the capital in recent years.

It's important "that we don't end up in a situation where people from outside the capital are unfairly carrying the burden," he said.

"If you have consistent fare freezes, it means that more money is not going into the system. And you can't then have an unfair settlement, where other British taxpayers are effectively bailing out the system, albeit that the system in this case is in trouble because clearly of coronavirus."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman James Slack said negotiations with TfL for financing are at an "advanced stage."

"We remain in close contact with the Mayor and TfL to look at how we can support them," he told reporters.