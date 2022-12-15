Some 100,000 British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens

LONDON – National Health Service (NHS) nurses in Britain will stage a strike on Thursday in their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of the year.

An estimated 100,000 nurses will walk out of their jobs at 76 hospitals and health centres across Britain, cancelling thousands of non-urgent operations, such as hip replacements, and tens of thousands of outpatient appointments in Britain’s state-funded NHS.

Britain is facing a wave of industrial action this winter, with strikes crippling the rail network and postal service, and airports bracing for disruptions over Christmas.

Inflation is running at more than 10 per cent, trailed by pay offers of around 4 per cent. This is stoking tensions between unions and employers.

Of all the strikes though, it will be the sight of nurses on picket lines that will be the stand-out image for many Britons this winter.

“It is deeply regrettable some union members are going ahead with strike action,” Health Minister Steve Barclay said.

“I’ve been working across government and with medics outside the public sector to ensure safe staffing levels,” she said. “But I do remain concerned about the risk that strikes pose to patients.”

The widely admired nursing profession will shut down parts of the NHS, which since its founding in 1948 has developed national treasure status for being free at the point of use. That will hit healthcare provision when it is already stretched in winter and with backlogs at record levels due to Covid-19 delays.

Mr Barclay said patients should continue to seek urgent medical care and attend appointments unless they have been told not to.

The industrial action by nurses on Dec 15 and 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union’s 106-year history, but the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says it has no choice as workers struggle to make ends meet.