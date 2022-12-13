UK sees ‘significant’ health service disruption from strikes

LONDON – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government warned Britons to brace for “significant disruption” in the country’s health service as nurses and ambulance staff prepare to go on strike in the run-up to Christmas.

Some 600 members of Britain’s three branches of the armed forces are being trained to drive ambulances, with another 150 being prepared to provide logistical support, according to a person familiar with the matter. The military has also been asked to step in to cover for border guards.

“There will be significant disruption to the service the NHS is able to provide to the public if strike action goes ahead,” Mr Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain told reporters Monday, referring to the state-funded National Health Service. “Of course, we are able to mitigate it with some of these measures and other plans will be discussed today, but the public should be prepared for disruption.”

On Monday, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee as ministers sought to soften the blow of escalating industrial action that also includes railway and postal workers, the border force and bus drivers.

Mr Sunak’s government faces the biggest wave of industrial strife since the 1980s, with strikes planned for almost every day this month as public sector workers demand pay rises that keep pace with inflation at a 41-year high of more than 11 per cent.

Nurses

Unprecedented walkouts by as many as 100,000 nursing staff on Dec 15 and Dec 20 will go ahead after ministers on Sunday rejected a union offer to suspend industrial action in return for talks over pay. Health Secretary Steve Barclay held a meeting with the Royal College of Nursing late Monday, but the subject of pay was not up for discussion, Mr Blain said beforehand.

“The government was true to its word – they would not talk to me about pay,” RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said in a statement following the meeting. “I needed to come out of this meeting with something serious to show nurses why they should not strike this week. Regrettably, they are not getting an extra penny.”

The RCN is demanding a pay rise of 5 per cent above the RPI inflation rate – currently at 14.2 per cent – to make up for years of wage restraint.

Mr Barclay told the RCN that any further pay increase would mean taking money from frontline services, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said. Barclay will continue to engage with the union as the government moves into the pay review process for next year, and on non-pay related issues, they said.

Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer told LBC radio that the pay demands of nurses are “more than can be afforded by the government” but added that it’s incumbent on ministers to negotiate with the unions to avert strikes.

The Night Time Industries Association said that bookings are down 30 per cent as a result of the poor weather and transport strikes in what would normally be a busy season of Christmas parties. It estimated the hit to the industry at £2 billion (US$3.3 billion).