Russia won’t play ‘dangerous gender games’, says Putin’s right-hand woman

MOSCOW - Russia will not play “dangerous gender games”, the head of its upper house of parliament said in a vehement attack on sexual minorities in a message marking International Women’s Day, one of the most celebrated public holidays in the country.

Making any expression of a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyle is almost impossible in Russia, which under its “gay propaganda” law bans the distribution of materials on non-traditional relationships among any age group and the promotion of homosexual relationships to children.

There are people with gender “anomalies” but the “tyranny of minorities” cannot happen, said Ms Valentina Matviyenko, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and as the Federation Council’s chair considered Russia’s most powerful woman.

She has also been touted as Mr Putin’s right-hand woman.

“Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities,” Ms Matviyenko wrote on a blog on the council’s website.

“Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Not in kindergartens, not in schools, not in education, not in politics, not in lawmaking. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself.”

The Russian authorities say they are defending morality in the face of un-Russian liberal values promoted by the West, but human rights activists say the gay propaganda law has been broadly applied to intimidate Russia’s LGBT community.

‘Most beloved’

The Ukraine-born Ms Matviyenko called March 8 one of the “most beloved holidays” in Russia, while politicians and officials rushed with effusive wishes for Women’s Day.

“We know how much in life depends on you, our dear women, on your efforts and your spiritual generosity, how much energy you put to care for children, and so that love, comfort and harmony may reign in the family,” Mr Putin said in a congratulatory video published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

He issued special thanks to female military personnel, saying their courage amazes even the “most hardened fighters”.