International Women’s Day focus on 8 inspirational women: ‘You can’t let prejudice get in your way’

Once ridiculed by netizens for considering Charles & Keith a luxury brand, 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel is now a model for the home-grown fashion label.

Joining the brand in its campaign for International Women’s Day, Zoe said in an Instagram post: “Women are like flowers: Our time and needs to grow may not always align, but that is okay.

“We are like fields of poppy and lakes of lotus – diverse and bold in our differences, beautiful in our own ways.”

In a TikTok video that went viral in January, the teenager thanked her father for gifting her “my first luxury bag” – a black tote bag that cost $79.90.

After being mocked by netizens, Zoe responded to the negative comments in another video explaining that her family “did not have a lot” growing up.

With tears in her eyes, she said: “To you, an $80 bag may not be a luxury. To me and my family, it is a lot.”

