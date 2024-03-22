Russia jails anti-war poet for seven years

WARSAW - A Russian poet who criticised his country’s invasion of Ukraine in a four-line poem has been sentenced to seven years jail, the OVD-Info rights group said on March 21.

Alexander Byvshev, 51, allegedly wrote the poem on his Facebook page in March 2022.

“Rockets are hitting Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected conscience and morality,” it said.

The last line asks the military why there is no Russian “Stauffenberg”, a reference to German army officer Claus von Stauffenberg who tried to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Prosecutors took this to be a veiled death threat against Russian President Vladimir Putin and charged Byvshev with “calls for terrorism”, OVD-Info said.

They also charged him with spreading “fake” information about the Russian army, after he posted an image of a Ukrainian village in ruins on social media.

Byvshev, from the western region of Oryol, was found guilty on both counts and sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Moscow court on March 19, according to OVD-Info.