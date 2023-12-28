Poet gets seven-year prison term for verses against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

MOSCOW - A Moscow court on Dec 28 sentenced a poet to seven years in prison for reciting verses against his country’s invasion of Ukraine during an anti-mobilisation protest in 2022.

Artyom Kamardin, 33, was sentenced alongside Yegor Shtovba, 23, who also took part in the protest and received a sentence of five years and six months.

The two were seen behind a glass partition in a heavily guarded courtroom.

Just before his sentencing, a smiling Kamardin recited a poem which refers to poetry as “gut-wrenching” and often disliked by “people accustomed to order”.

After the sentence was read out, there were cries of “Shame!” from supporters in the courtroom, some of whom were later detained by police outside the court building, an AFP reporter saw.

The Russian authorities have detained thousands for simple acts of protest against the country’s war in Ukraine, with criticism effectively outlawed.

Kamardin said his detention was particularly violent, claiming officers raped him and forced him to film an apology video while threatening his partner.

On the eve of his arrest in September 2022, he had recited his poem “Kill me, militia man!” at a Moscow square where dissidents have been gathering since the Soviet era.

Kamardin also shouted offensive slogans against the imperial “New Russia” project aiming to annex the south of Ukraine.

Both Kamardin and Shtovba were convicted of “inciting hatred” and “calling for activities threatening state security”.

Kamardin had told the court he did not know his actions broke the law and asked for mercy.

“I am not a hero, and going to prison for my beliefs was never in my plans,” he said in a statement, posted on his supporters’ Telegram channel.

‘Under torture’

After the sentencing, his father Yury called it a “total outrage”.

Around two dozen friends came to support the defendants along with the poets’ parents and wives.

Kamardin’s wife, Ms Alexandra Popova, was in the crowd.

“It is a very harsh sentence. Seven years for poems, for a non-violent crime,” she told AFP, before being taken away by police officers.