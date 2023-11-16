Russian court jails artist Skochilenko for seven years over anti-war protest

Alexandra (Sasha) Skochilenko, a 33-year-old artist and musician, who faces charges of spreading false information about the army after replacing supermarket price tags with slogans protesting against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, stands inside an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing in Saint Petersburg, Russia November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File photo
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

A Russian court on Thursday found artist and musician Alexandra Skochilenko guilty of knowingly spreading fake news about the Russian army's behaviour in Ukraine and sentenced her to seven years in a prison colony.

Skochilenko, 33, replaced price tags in a supermarket in her native St Petersburg on March 31 2022 with small pieces of paper urging an end to Russia's war in Ukraine and criticising the authorities.

She denied the formal charge of knowingly spreading false information about the army. REUTERS

