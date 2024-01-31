Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war

KYIV - Russia and Ukraine traded hundreds of prisoners of war on Jan 31, just a week after Moscow said Kyiv had shot down a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers to an exchange.

The crash of a Russian military cargo plane near the border with Ukraine – which Russia said killed 65 Ukrainian POWs – had thrown doubt on future prisoner swops between the two sides.

But in a series of coordinated announcements on Jan 31, both sides hailed the latest agreement to free more than 400 people captured during the course of the two-year war.

Russia’s defence ministry said 195 of its soldiers were freed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 207 people – both soldiers and civilians – had returned to Ukraine.

“Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what,” Mr Zelensky said, in a social media post.

Russia’s defence ministry said, “195 Russian servicemen... were returned home”.

The exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, which has played a role in several previous swops, Moscow said.

Ukraine said the youngest soldier returning home was 20, while the oldest was 61.

The freed Ukrainians include those who fought in Mariupol and on Snake Island – a scrubby rock in the Black Sea that secured worldwide fame when the Ukrainians stationed there issued an expletive-laden radio message to Russian attackers.

50th swop

The announcement of the swop – in a flurry of statements and photos released simultaneously by Moscow and Kyiv – contrasted sharply with the rhetoric surrounding last week’s crash.

Zelensky has accused Moscow of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners”, while Moscow said Ukraine committed a “terrorist act”.

Uncertainty remains after the Russian plane was crashed in a fireball in the western Belgorod region on Jan 24.