EU summit decides to launch membership talks with Ukraine in historic win

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders unexpectedly agreed on Dec 14 to open membership talks with Ukraine, something Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for weeks had vowed to block.

EU diplomats and officials said Mr Orban agreed to leave the room, knowing the other leaders would go ahead and vote on Ukraine.

Mr Orban confirmed on Facebook that he had abstained from the vote on what he called a “bad decision”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision.

“This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens,” he said.