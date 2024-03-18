Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, first official results show

MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin has won Russia’s presidential election with 87.97 per cent of the vote, according to the first official results showed on March 17 after polls closed.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called Vladimir Putin a power-hungry “dictator” after the Russian president looked set to secure another six-year term following elections denounced by Kyiv.

“It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure – as has happened so often in history – is simply sick from power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power,” Zelensky said in a message on social media.

The White House said tThe Russian elections were “obviously not free nor fair” as President Vladimir Putin had imprisoned his opponents and prevented others from running against him.

Poland dismissed Russia’s presidential election as “not legal”.

“Russia’s presidential election is not legal, free and fair,” said a foreign ministry statement, adding that voting had taken place “amid harsh repressions” and in occupied parts of Ukraine in breach of international law.

Putin, 71 and in power for more than two decades, now has another six-year term in office. REUTERS, AFP