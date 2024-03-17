In occupied Ukraine, casting a vote (for Putin) as armed soldiers watch

BERLIN – A new sign went up a few miles from the front line recently on the main billboard of an occupied town in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

“Vote for our president. Together we’re strong,” read the sign in the white, blue and red colors of the Russian flag, according to Anastasiia, a resident.

The message was clear to her: that the president was Vladimir Putin of Russia, not Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, and that Mr Putin was the only choice in the Russian presidential vote taking place in the occupied parts of Ukraine over the past three weeks.

Mr Putin long ago transformed Russian elections into a predictable ritual meant to convey legitimacy to his rule.

In the occupied territories, this practice has the additional goals of presenting the occupation as a fait accompli and identifying dissenters, political analysts and Ukrainians, officials said.

“Elections in these regions fix the idea that they have the same laws and procedures as the rest of the country,” said Mr Ilya Grashchenkov, a Russian political scientist who is advising a long-shot candidate running against Mr Putin. That has the effect, he said, of weaving them into the fabric of Russian statehood.

For many in the occupied territories, the electoral ritual is unfolding under the watchful eyes of armed soldiers.

Wearing face coverings, soldiers have accompanied poll workers door-to-door throughout the occupied parts of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia has annexed after invading the country two years ago, according to local residents, statements by Russian officials, and videos posted on social media.

Occupation officials say the show of force is necessary to protect those collecting votes.

Poll workers are soliciting votes that are set to give Mr Putin, who has no serious challenger on the ballot, his fifth term as president and another six years in office.

Ukrainian officials, Western allies and rights groups have called the elections an illegal sham.

They say the vote is marred by widespread intimidation and coercion and is part of a wider campaign of repression against residents of the occupied regions.

“They promote it, even though it’s not a real election,” said Anastasiia, the Luhansk region resident.

“Everybody knows who will win.”