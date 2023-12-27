Top Russian court backs move to bar anti-war politician from running against Putin: Candidate

Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional journalist who was disqualified as a candidate for Russia's 2024 presidential election, attends an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

MOSCOW - Russia's Supreme Court has upheld a decision to bar a former TV journalist who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine from taking part in a presidential election in March, Yekaterina Duntsova, the would-be candidate, said on Wednesday.

Members of the central electoral commission voted unanimously to reject the candidacy of Duntsova, citing "numerous violations" in the papers she had submitted in support of her bid.

Duntsova, in a post on her Telegram channel, confirmed that her appeal against the decision had been rejected by the Supreme Court. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top