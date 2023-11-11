Paw patrol: Dogs soothe nerves at Berlin’s ‘cursed’ airport

SCHONEFELD, Germany - Benny waddles up to eight-year-old Maya, performs a cheerful pirouette on his short hind legs and then nuzzles in for a cuddle.

Already a little cranky from the long wait for her flight to Turkey with her family, Maya is instantly besotted with the four-year-old dachshund, and her father Michael Uth a bit less harried.

Berlin’s massively delayed, absurdly over-budget, far-too-small international airport BER, which opened in 2020 to heaps of scorn, has had to get creative to try to win over weary passengers.

A pilot programme is dispatching three particularly good-natured pooches, along with two human trainers, as on-the-ground stress relief ambassadors.

At the start of the autumn school holiday rush, Benny, black Labrador Emi and Pepper, a terrier mix, were on their impish mission at Germany’s third-busiest airport.

The dogs, patrolling the shiny floors of the terminal on long leashes, did not take long to find travellers who could use a little comfort or entertainment.

Mr Uth arrived at BER with Maya and five-year-old son Vincent three hours early for a three-hour flight to Antalya.

“This gives them something fun to do,” Mr Uth, 38, said as his children played catch with the pups.

“It’s keeping their minds off the wait and the stress with all the crowds here. Happy kids is a great start to a trip.”

Social media storm

BER airport had been called “cursed” by local media after the opening was delayed by nine years amid incessant technical difficulties and allegations of corruption.

Its €6 billion (S$8.7 billion) cost was three times more than planned, and BER finally opened just as air travel collapsed with the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility needed a hefty bailout to stave off bankruptcy, with taxpayers asked to pump in nearly €2 billion by 2026.

Passengers often report huge check-in queues and big delays for baggage retrieval due to staff shortages.