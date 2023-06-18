Dancing dogs bring cheer to nursing home residents

SINGAPORE – Madam Kong, 77, has had some dull days with little entertainment but on Saturday, she was smiling from ear to ear as she held a dachshund on her lap.

The dog lover, who has never had a pet dog before as her family was busy working, marvelled at the length of the dachshund. “It’s this long,” she gestured.

On Saturday, she got to pet the dachshund, three enthusiastic golden retrievers and two goldendoodles which had performed at the Singapore Christian Home.

The showcase was part of a dog therapy session offered by the Redhot Dynomutts Sayang Squad, a group of mutts trained to work with the elderly in nursing homes and young people struggling with mental health issues.

The Sayang Squad was started in 2019 by a group of pet owners who got to know one another through the obedience training classes their dogs attended. Three of them thought it would be meaningful for their dogs to perform tricks that they learnt in class and bring joy to the elderly.

The dog trainer assessed that their dogs are suitable to be therapy animals because they like meeting people, obey basic commands and do not bark much, so they are unlikely to scare nursing home residents.

The 20 dogs in the group visit a different nursing home once a month, making their rounds among Singapore Christian Home and all six NTUC Health nursing homes, in Geylang East, Pasir Ris, Jurong West, Jurong Spring, Chai Chee, and Tampines.

Nine dogs from the group showed off their talents at Singapore Christian Home on Saturday morning.

When her owner sneezed, Arya the golden retriever, who has a good memory and a keen sense of smell, immediately brought a tissue box to her.

Teddy the energetic goldendoodle, dressed in a bib resembling a suit, rocked a dance routine with his owner.

Hugo the dachshund balanced a stack of 30 tiny treats on his nose, keeping perfectly still.

Golden retriever Troy doesn’t know any stunts, but his goofy energy made the audience laugh. His owner, Sayang Squad co-founder Betty Leow, said he loves to show off.

After the performances, the home’s residents got to interact with the dogs.