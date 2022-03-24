Parents fear for children's future in war-hit Ukrainian city

ZHYTOMYR, UKRAINE (AFP) - An air raid siren blares and tears fill Mr Vasiliy Kravchuk's eyes as he surveys the wreckage of the school his six-year-old son was meant to start at next year.

"It's hard, it's very hard," sobs the 37-year-old who works at the tourism organisation for Zhytomyr, a garrison town west of Kyiv where no tourists now come.

The city with its broad, picturesque river spanned by a suspension bridge has suffered a series of devastating Russian strikes since the start of the war.

The regional maternity hospital was badly damaged by a blast on March 2, while School Number 25 was destroyed on March 4.

Zhytomyr has been spared the devastation of cities like Mariupol in the south, but it remains in Russia's sights as its troops attempt to encircle Kyiv from the west.

"Every day it's 20, 30 times we go to the basement (to shelter). It's difficult because my wife is pregnant, I have a little son," says Mr Kravchuk, wearing a bright pink hoodie and rubbing his eyes.

His son had been looking forward to starting at the school, but now it is a pile of concrete, with a shelf full of schoolbooks hanging over a void where a wall used to be.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" launched on Feb 24 is aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

But Ukraine's prosecutor-general has said Russia is committing genocide in Mariupol, and many in Zhytomyr believe the violence Moscow has unleashed across the country amounts to the same thing.

"This is indeed genocide of the Ukrainian people," Ms Svitlana Kovalchuk, a 50-year-old chemistry teacher at the school, says during a visit arranged by the Ukrainian government.

"Because the civilians suffer, innocent children suffer, newborn children, children from our school, children from the whole country suffer."

At the Zhytomyr regional maternity centre on the other side of town, mothers cradle their newborn babies in tiny rooms in a sweltering basement where they hide from bombs.

The windows of the hospital were blown in by powerful strikes that hit a nearby residential area, leaving the maternity wards unuseable.

"They (Russia) want to rip us off of our future," says Ms Nadia Skutelnyk, 29, showing off her four-day-old daughter Stephania's tiny fingers.