GENEVA (AFP) - Some 1.4 million children have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24, meaning nearly one child a second has become a refugee, the UN said on Tuesday (March 15).

"On average, every day over the last 20 days in Ukraine, more than 70,000 children have become refugees," Mr James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, told reporters in Geneva.

That amounts to around 55 every minute, "so almost one per second," he said.