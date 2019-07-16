Pamplona bull run ends

Thousands of swaying revellers raised candles and scarves as they sang a mournful song to mark the end of Spain's most famous bull running festival in Pamplona, which saw eight daredevils gored this year.

"Poor me, poor me, the San Fermin fiesta has come to an end," the crowd sang just after midnight on Sunday in front of city hall in the Plaza Consistorial as fireworks lit up the sky above.

The nine-day annual festival, which dates back to mediaeval times, features concerts, religious processions, folk dancing and round-the-clock drinking. But the highlight is a bracing, daily test of courage against a thundering pack of sharp-horned bulls.

Each morning, hundreds of runners test their valour by sprinting with six half-tonne bulls along the city's narrow streets.

The most daring try to run as long as they can right in front of the beasts' horns before veering off to the side or diving under wooden barriers.

Two Australians, aged 27 and 30, and a 25-year-old Spaniard were gored during the final bull run on Sunday, the regional health authorities said. At the end of the festival's first run, a bull gored the neck of a 46-year-old lawyer from San Francisco, narrowly missing the key arteries. He had been trying to take a video-selfie with his mobile phone.