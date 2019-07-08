Raging start to Spain's annual bull run

One person was gored and two others suffered head trauma during the first day of Spain's best-known bull-running festival in the northern town of Pamplona yesterday, the Red Cross said. One man was loaded on a stretcher into an ambulance shortly after the two-minute-and-41-second dash through the mediaeval town centre's narrow streets to the bullring. Thousands of runners, dressed from head to toe in white and with bright red neckerchiefs, gather every year for the traditional morning run, after which the animals are kept in the bullring until the afternoon's bull fights. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring incident in the past. On the opening day of the festival last year, one person was gored. The 8am run, which will take place every day till Sunday, draws thousands of locals and tourists alike.