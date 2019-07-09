In Pictures: Start of the annual Running of the Bulls festival in Spain
Thousands of runners, dressed from head to toe in white and with bright red neckerchiefs, gather every year, risking injury to take part in the traditional bull-running festival in Spain's northern town of Pamplona.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.