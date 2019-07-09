In Pictures: Start of the annual Running of the Bulls festival in Spain

Thousands of runners, dressed from head to toe in white and with bright red neckerchiefs, gather every year, risking injury to take part in the traditional bull-running festival in Spain's northern town of Pamplona.

A heifer bull jumps over revellers in the bullring after the second bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A heifer bull jumps over participants in the bullring after the second bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A reveller lies down while taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants run next to the Cebada Gago fighting bulls on the second bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers react after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A reveller is tossed by a heifer bull during the first bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A participant receives medical assistance during the first bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A wild cow enters the bullring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A reveller is helped after falling at the entrance of the bullring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers pack the streets during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
