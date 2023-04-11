'Now or never': Ukraine readies for difficult counter-offensive on eastern front line against Russia

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine – Ukrainian forces have for months been holding at bay a gruelling Russian offensive in battered towns and heavily shelled trenches spanning the eastern front line.

But now, with the Kremlin’s forces running out of steam after making only incremental gains over the winter onslaught, Ukraine is preparing to hit back.

“If our senior military staff say we have enough troops, enough shells – enough everything – to attack, then we’re ready,” a Ukrainian serviceman, who identified himself only as Mark, told AFP in the Donetsk region this week.

Russia was beaten back in embarrassing defeats near Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson last year, but analysts now say Ukraine has a short window to deliver a larger blow.

Recently conscripted Russian forces are badly depleted after their lacklustre offensive, while Kyiv has stockpiled ammunition, taken in long-range artillery and battle tanks from the West and is bolstering its army.

“Who knows when Ukraine will get this chance again,” said Mr Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv.

“It’s now or never,” he told AFP.

Getting the timing right

A key question is: When?

The Defence Ministry recently posted tongue-in-cheek footage of a serviceman dancing in a muddied trench with the caption: “Once the ground hardens, it will be possible to launch an offensive.”