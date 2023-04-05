Diplomatic effort to end war in Ukraine in focus amid plans for new counteroffensive

KYIV - A diplomatic effort to end the war in Ukraine came back into focus this week even as the United States pledged more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for a counteroffensive and Russian forces mounted relentless attacks in the eastern city of Bakhmut.

After weathering a punishing, months-long assault in eastern Ukraine, its military commanders have said a counteroffensive is not far off but have stressed the importance of holding towns, including Bakhmut, and inflicting losses in the meantime.

“The question of our counter-attack is under active discussion by American and European political circles – perhaps to excess,” said Mr Serhiy Zgurets, director of the publication Defense Express.

Ukrainian diplomats will have to convince allies that a single advance pushing Russian troops back will not be sufficient for victory, he wrote on the Espreso TV website.

“It will mean training our soldiers in Nato member-states, securing the equipment and ammunition we need and planning to determine when and where to start the counter-attack, or if it should be in several places at once.”

French President Emmanuel Macron was due in China on Wednesday after he and US President Joe Biden agreed that they would seek to engage it to hasten the end of the war.

China and Russia signed a “no limits” partnership accord in early 2022, just weeks before President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

China has refrained from criticising Putin’s decision and has touted a peace plan for Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Poland, which has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war. The Nato member has also played an important role in persuading other western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine.

The United States on Tuesday unveiled US$2.6 billion (S$3.4 billion) more in military assistance for the government of Mr Zelensky, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks. The US has now provided more than $35 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

“The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now,” Mr Zelensky told the US National Governors Association by video link. “Ukrainians act so that Americans don’t have to fight – and together we gain new strength for our countries.”

The Russian embassy in the United States accused it of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency Tass said.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides have been killed in what Russia calls a “special military operation” to rid the neighbouring nation of Nazis.

The West calls the war an unprovoked assault to subdue an independent country.