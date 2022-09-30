Putin vows annexation of occupied Ukraine lands is ‘forever’

MOSCOW - Mr Vladimir Putin vowed Russia’s annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine is irreversible as he prepared to formalise Europe’s biggest land grab since World War II, defying efforts by Kyiv to recapture its lost territory.

“They will become our citizens forever,” the Russian president told officials in a Kremlin ceremony on Friday before the signing of annexation documents.

He demanded Ukraine stop fighting and begin talks, but refused to negotiate about the lands he is absorbing.

The United Nations and many countries have denounced the annexation as illegal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia would “annex itself to the catastrophe that it has brought to the occupied territory of our country”.

With his troops losing ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Mr Putin has been struggling to revive his seven-month-old invasion. He has ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to shore up his battered army, triggering an exodus of Russians trying to avoid being sent to the front.

An opinion poll published on Thursday showed that an increasing number of Russians are concerned the war is going badly and most are alarmed at the decision to call up reservists.

Even so, Mr Putin has brandished the threat of using nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s sovereignty over the newly acquired territories, drawing warnings of harsh retaliation from the US and its allies.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Putin said “we will use all means available to us to defend our lands”, but did not mention nuclear weapons specifically.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the talk of nuclear escalation “irresponsible” and declined to say whether attacks on the annexed territories may meet the standard for using the weapons set out in Russia’s military doctrine.

In an apparent sign of the hastiness of the latest moves, Mr Peskov said he was not immediately able to say whether Russia will be annexing all of the territory of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions or just the areas held by its troops.

He said the agreements on Friday will cover the full areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, though Ukraine still controls parts of those.

If the whole territories of the four regions are included, Mr Putin is laying claim to about 15 per cent of Ukraine’s land area, making the move the largest forced annexation in Europe since World War II.

“This is comparable to Austria and Belgium combined. Or Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands combined. Or 30 per cent of Germany,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement. “Russia tries to rewrite the map of Europe.”