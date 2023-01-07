No surprise in Ukraine’s hard-hit Bakhmut as Putin’s ceasefire fails

BAKHMUT, Ukraine - Like every other day this week, holdout residents of this all-but-destroyed city on Ukraine’s front line flocked to a ground-floor humanitarian aid centre on Friday, desperate for food and Internet access.

And like every other day this week, shelling rained down around Bakhmut into the afternoon, despite President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Russian troops observe a 36-hour ceasefire.

Had the ceasefire been respected, it would have begun before midday.

As they sipped hot tea and slurped noodles around a woodstove, the crowd of mostly elderly civilians said they were not surprised fighting had continued.

They were sitting, after all, in the heart of a city that lies in ruins after months of fierce combat, the worst of the 10-month war.

“There have already been many loud statements from the Russians, but they never kept their promises,” said Ms Tetyana Scherbak, 51, a volunteer at the aid centre.

“I want to appeal to all Russian mothers,” she added: “Don’t you need your husbands? Don’t you need your sons?

“Take them away from us! Let them return to their wives, to their children, to their mothers! Let them leave us forever, not just for 36 hours”.

‘I stay with my city’

AFP journalists in Bakhmut heard incoming and outgoing artillery fire for more than an hour after the 36-hour ceasefire was due to take effect on Friday, though shelling was lighter than in recent days.

The streets of the bombed-out city were mostly empty save for military vehicles.

Soldier Volodymyr Morozov told AFP he didn’t even know about Mr Putin’s ceasefire call, which coincides with Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.

“This is the first time I have heard about the ceasefire – from you,” he said.

“I didn’t watch the news before and I don’t watch it now either. All the news I’m interested in is concerning my comrades.”